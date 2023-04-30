BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Six different players scored two or more qoals as Lehigh routed Holy Cross 20-8 in the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League Women's Lacrosse tournament at Ulrich Sports Complex.
Olivia Memeger led the way with five goals and an assist and Katia Carnevale added four goals and two assists as the fourth-seeded Mountain Hawks led wire-to-wire. Emma Eberhardt also tallied six points with three goals and three assists and Gabby Schneider added three goals.
Lehigh will advance to the semifinal round on Thursday where they will play top seed and host Loyola Maryland. Army West Point will square off against rival Navy in the other semifinal matchup.