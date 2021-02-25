BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Consistency has been tough to establish this winter for the Lehigh wrestling program. The Mountain Hawks have endured several pauses, cancellations, and quarantines.
Over the last few weeks Lehigh has been able to settle into training routines as the grapplers prepare for the EIWA tournament. This year's championship event is set as a one-day affair at Spooky Nook in Manheim.
The Mountain Hawks are seeking their fourth straight EIWA title. Navy and Army will be vying for the trophy.
Additionally, 45 automatic berths for the NCAA Championships are on the line for wrestlers.