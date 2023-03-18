TULSA, Okla. - Lehigh senior Josh Humphreys won twice on Sunday to finish in third place in the 157-pound weight class at the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center.
Humphreys suffered his first setback of the season with a 4-3 loss in the semfinal round to top-seeded Austin O'Connor of North Carolina. He rebounded with a 7-3 victory over NC State's Ed Scott followed by an 8-0 major decision of North Dakota State's Jaren Franek.
This is the second All-American season for Humphrey's who also received honors in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Below is Humphrey's road to a third-place finish:
Round of 32: dec. No. 28 Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State) 3-0
Round of 16: dec. No. 12 Kendall Coleman (Purdue) 3-0
Quarterfinal: dec. No. 4 Jared Franek (NDSU) 5-2
Semifinal: L by dec. No. 1 Austin O'Connor (North Carolina) 4-3
Consolation semifinal: dec. No. 8 Ed Scott (NC State) 7-3
Third place match: major dec. No. 4 Jared Franek (NDSU) 8-0