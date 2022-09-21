BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh fell to Richmond on Saturday, the Mountain Hawks struggled to stop the passing attack of the Spiders in the loss.
The Mountain Hawks will look to bounce back this upcoming Saturday with their third road game out of their first four games. The Tigers put up over 400 yards of offense on Saturday, proving to be another challenge for the Mountain Hawks.
For Head coach Tom Gilmore it comes down to preventing the big plays, and prevent long drives. On the offensive side of the ball, Gilmore wants to see his guys take what's given to them.
Lehigh will look to get back to even on the season, currently sitting at 1-2.