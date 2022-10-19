ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh dropped a close one on the road in week seven, falling to Cornell. The Mountain Hawks now return home with a chance to get back in the win column before their bye week.
Bucknell enters Goodman Stadium this Saturday, the Bisons yet to record a win in the 2022 season.
Even with a loss a week ago, the Mountain Hawks remain confident in themselves heading into week eight. The message throughout the week though has been "finish."
This Saturday, the Mountain Hawks will look to finish off the Bison and head into the bye with their second win of the season.