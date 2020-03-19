BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh softball was off to a strong start in their 2020 campaign. Then it was over. When the Patriot League announced the cancellation of the spring sports season, the Mountain Hawks saw that their season ended nearly as quick as it began this spring.
For the coaching staff, they are trying to use it as a lesson for the players to adjust to what life throws at you and only worry about what you can control.
The NCAA Division I committee ruled to give all spring sports student-athletes another year of eligibility, but many seniors had jobs or post-graduate school plans lined up already.
The staff now tries to adjust to the new norm, and prepare for next season after playing just 17 games this year.