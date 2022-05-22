SEATTLE - A few hours after earning their first NCAA Regional softball win since 2015, Lehigh bowed out of the 2022 tournament with a 6-1 loss to No. 13 Washington at Husky Stadium.
The Mountain Hawks (31-20-1) had an incredible seventh inning rally to defeat Weber State 5-4 in their first game on Saturday, setting up another elimination game Saturday evening against the tournament hosts.
The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Emily Cimino put Lehigh on the board with an RBI single scoring Josie Charles in the sixth inning. Washington tacked on three more runs in the seventh to advance to face Texas.
The win on Saturday was the first by a Patriot League team in regional play since the Mountain Hawks defeated Central Arkansas seven years ago.