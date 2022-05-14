BOSTON - The Lehigh softball team ended Boston University's three-year reign as Patriot League champions by taking a pair from the Terriers on Sunday to earn an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.
Needing to win the opener to force a deciding game in the double-elimination format, the Mountain Hawks (30-18-1), got a stellar five-hit shutout from senior pitcher Gabriella Nori. Josie Charles scampered home with the only run of the game in the third inning on an errant throw.
Lehigh had a little more breathing room in the final contest, as Jaelynn Chesson slugged her 14th home run of the season in the third and Addie Kittel followed with a solo shot to stake the visitors to a 4-0 lead. Katelyn Young allowed only a single run in the seventh inning to earn the win in a 4-1 final.
The Mountain Hawks will learn their destination during the NCAA Division I Softball selection show at 7 p.m. on Sunday (ESPN2).