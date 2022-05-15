INDIANAPOLIS - The Lehigh softball team will be traveling across the country this week as they head to the Seattle Regional for the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.
The Mountain Hawks (30-18-1) will face host Washington in the opening game of the double-elimination event conducted from May 20-22. The other teams in the region are Big Sky champion Weber State and University of Texas out of the Big 12.
The Huskies (35-15) are seeded 13th overall in the 64-team field and were one of 16 schools chosen to host a four-team pod. This is the first trip to the NCAA postseason for Lehigh since 2017 when they went 0-2 in the Los Angeles Regional.