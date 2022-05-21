SEATTLE - The Lehigh softball team came up with some late offense to remain alive in the Seattle Regional with a 5-4 win over Weber State in an elimination game at Husky Softball Stadium.
The Mountain Hawks (31-19-1) had lost to host No. 13 Washington 9-2 on Friday and needed a win over the Wildcats to remain alive. Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Jaelynn Chesson drove in two runs with a single and Brooke Cannon worked a bases-load walk to score Emily Cimino with what proved to be the winning run.
Held scoreless through the first four innings, Lehigh got an RBI single from Rory Dudley in the fifth and a solo home run from Chesson in the sixth. It was the 15th home run of the season for Chesson and 35th in her career. Gabriella Nori earned the win in relief for the Mountain Hawks - allowing no hits and striking out four in 2-2/3 innings.
The Mountain Hawks will play Washington in another elimination game late on Saturday with the winner to face Texas on Sunday.