BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh softball remained unbeaten in Patriot League play following a hard-fought doubleheader sweep over Army West Point on Saturday at Leadership Park.
The Mountain Hawks (34-10, 12-0) got a walk-off two-run double from Emily Cimino in the first game as the hosts escaped with a 4-3 victory. Trailing 1-0 in game two, Cimino figured in the comeback once again as she singled to tie the game in the sixth and then came in to score on Brooke Cannon's three-run double.
Katelyn Young picked up the win in both contests to improve to 16-5 on the season. Lehigh plays at Saint Joseph's on Wednesday.