BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Junior Emily Cimino went 5-for-7 and drove in seven to lead Lehigh softball to a doubleheader sweep against rival Lafayette.
Cimino broke open the first game with a fourth inning grand slam to power the Mountain Hawks to an 8-2 victory. Senior Gabriella Nori struck out six and earned the victory on the mound.
The opening game also featured a milestone as senior Jaelynn Chesson followed Cimino's home run with a solo shot to become the all-time program leader with 29.
Lehigh (11-12, 3-0) stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 7-2 victory in the nightcap. Cimino, Karsen O'Rourke and Lexington Poole each drove in a pair of runs in the second game. Katelyn Young went the distance for the Mountain Hawks to earn the win.
The two team play the third game of the series on Sunday at Leadership Park.