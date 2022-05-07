BOSTON, Mass. - The Lehigh softball team defeated Boston University 3-0 in the nightcap of a doubleheader to end the Terriers win streak at 27.
After dropping the opening game 4-0, the Mountain Hawks got a three-run home run from Rory Dudley in the second inning for all the scoring in the game. It was the first loss for Boston University (38-14, 16-1) since a 5-2 setback to Nebraska in mid-March.
Winning pitcher Gabriella Nori scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings to earn the win for Lehigh (25-17-1, 14-3).
The two teams play the rubber game of the series on Sunday and will head into the Patriot League postseason as the top two seeds.