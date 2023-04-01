BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Chloe Hess and Katelyn Young were both dominant in the circle for Lehigh in a Patriot League sweep of visiting Bucknell on Saturday at Leadership Park.
Young improved to 13-3 on the season by scattering four hits in a 6-2 Mountain Hawks win in the opener. Hess was even more dominant in the second game, taking a no-hitter into the seventh before the Bison reached on an infield single. Lehigh (26-6, 5-0) won the nightcap 5-1 for their ninth straight victory.
Emily Cimino, Josie Charles and Maddy Schmeiser drove in runs in each game. The Mountain Hawks will try to stretch their streak to 10 games when they travel to Princeton on Wednesday.