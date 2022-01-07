BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh hitting the home mat often the next two weekends, all starting with Friday night against Binghamton.
The Mountain Hawks, now ranked 17th in the nation, held on for the 24-14 win.
Jaret Lane gave the Mountain Hawks a win by fall at 125 for a big push on the scoreboard. Another fall for the Mountain Hawks came at 157, Josh Humphreys gets a technical fall decision.
Lehigh getting two more wins from Jordan Wood and AJ Burkhart. A former Bethlehem Catholic standout, Ryan Anderson earned one of the wins for Binghamton.
The Mountain Hawks host Cornell on Saturday afternoon at 2 PM.