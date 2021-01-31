LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh men's basketball team was swept by Bucknell for the second time this season following their 92-68 loss on the road Sunday afternoon.
The Mountain Hawks couldn't find their rhythm offensively, shooting just 32.3% from the field for the whole game. Evan Taylor and Jearmil Wilson were the only two players to end the game with double-digits. Wilson led the team with 16, Taylor finished with 14 in the effort.
Bucknell put up 46 points in each half of the win, they were led by John Meeks who finished the game with 32 points.
Lehigh renews their rivalry with Lafayette next, taking on the Leopards in a home-and-home series starting in Easton next Saturday.