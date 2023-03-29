BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh softball team is in the midst of another strong season. The Mountain Hawks continuing their winning ways with a doubleheader sweep of Penn.
Game one, the Mountain Hawks rolled over the Quakers, 8-2. Lily Owens helping to lead the way in the win with three hits, including driving in the first run of the game in the first inning.
The Mountain Hawks would hold a, 3-0 lead heading into the second where the Quakers would get one back, but could never get closer.
To complete to the sweep, the Mountain Hawks capped off the afternoon with a, 3-1 win in game two. They are now, 24-6 overall on the season.