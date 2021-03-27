EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette hosting the first double header of the weekend against the rival Lehigh Mountain Hawks, and the visitors would sweep the Saturday series.
Lehigh jumped out to an early lead in game one, a sacrifice fly in the second inning bringing home Riley Davis. Three innings later the Mountain Hawks would put this one out of reach with a three-run fifth inning.
Adam Retzbach getting that inning going with a two-run home run, Riley Davis would score again soon after on an RBI single from Cam Hubbard. Mountain Hawks victorious, 4-1.
Game two, similar start, the Mountain Hawks jumping out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. It was the third and fourth innings that put this one away though, after Lafayette got runs in back-to-back innings Kyle Chmielewski and Ethan Stern.
The Mountain Hawks put up three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth to grab a 7-3 lead. The highlight of the third inning was back-to-back homers by Eric Chihocki and Gerard Sweeney. In the fourth inning, Sweeney again providing the scoring with a bases loaded to single to bring home one of the runs.
Lehigh would tack on one more run in the ninth inning for the 8-3 win and the sweep. Both teams hit the diamond for another double header in Bethlehem on Sunday.