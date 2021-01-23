BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh earned an 87-68 win over Holy Cross on Saturday at Stabler Arena. The win moved the Mountain Hawks to 5-2 overall this season and snapped the four-game win streak of Holy Cross.
Mariah Sexe piloted Lehigh with a career-high 25 points. She also recorded 10 rebounds to achieve her first double-double of her collegiate career.
Collectively, the Mountain Hawks distributed the wealth and the basketball. The team tallied 27 assists, the most in one game for the program since the 2013-14 campaign.
Holy Cross was led by Kerry Flaherty and Janelle Allen, who both scored 12 points each.