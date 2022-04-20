BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh takes final game of the season series with Lafayette at home, 7-4.
The Mountain Hawks held a 3-0 lead through five innings before the Leopards got one back. Bottom half of the sixth, the Mountain Hawks added three more runs to the board en route to the win.
Andrew Nole and Casey Rother with two RBIs apiece in the win for the Mountain Hawks. Rother drove in the first run of the game in the first inning, and the third run in the third. Nole with the second and fifth runs of the game, his fifth one of the three runs in the break-out sixth inning.
On the mound, Carlos Torres earned the win allowing just four hits and one run in just over five innings.