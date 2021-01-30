NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and northwest New Jersey, and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will spread in from the southwest by Sunday afternoon and will likely last through early Tuesday. The snow may become mixed with sleet or rain for a time on Sunday night before changing back to snow on Monday. Snow should gradually taper off Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&