BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh took down no. 25 Binghamton 19-16 inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Saturday evening. The win was the first of the season for the Mountain Hawks this season.
Fifth-year senior Jordan Wood secured the victory for the Mountain Hawks in the final bout of the dual. Lehigh trailed 16-9 heading into the final two bouts, but victories from Jake Jakobsen at 197 and then Wood earned the hosts the victory.
Mitchell Polito, Malyke Hines, and Luca Frinzi also earned wins for Lehigh.
The Mountain Hawks are set to be back in action on Sunday at home against LIU at 1:30 p.m.