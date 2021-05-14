BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a successful regular season the Lehigh baseball team earned the top seed in the upcoming Patriot League tournament.
The Mountain Hawks begin their quest for a league title this weekend when they host Navy.
The regular season crown was the first for the program since 2006, but this group has higher goals.
The team is lead by Casey Rother, who was named the league's player of the year and Mason Black, who earned the league's pitcher of the year nod.
Lehigh's rival Lafayette is also in this tournament as the Leopards will face Army in the opening round.