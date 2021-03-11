BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh knocked off Bucknell 63-54 in Thursday's Patriot League semifinal to advance to the championship game this weekend. The Mountain Hawks' win ended an 18-game win streak for the Bison.
Sunday's title game will be the first time Lehigh will be playing for a conference crown in six years. A win over Boston University, the second seed in the bracket, would earn the program its first league title since 2010.
Lehigh built a 34-22 halftime lead that allowed them to hang on for a nine-point win on the road. The Mountain Hawks defense was the key, especially in the first half. The 54-point total was a season low for Bucknell.
The Bison held Lehigh to just nine points in the third quarter, but the Mountain Hawks' offense bounced back with 20 in the final quarter to secure the semifinal round victory.
Mary Clougherty led the way with 13 points for Lehigh. All told, five different Mountain Hawks finished in double figures for scoring.
Sunday's championship tilt is set for a 4 p.m. start.