HAMILTON, N.Y. - Lehigh defeated Colgate 69-62 on Monday night in a Patriot League quarterfinal game at Cotterell Court. The win moved the Mountain Hawks into the league semifinals.
The victory is the second for Lehigh over Colgate in less than one week. The two met a few days ago in the regular season finale, where Lehigh won 86-70.
Four differ Lehigh scorers finished in double-figures, led by Emma Grothaus. The sophomore posted a game-high 18 points. Cameryn Benz finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Lehigh advances to face Boston University with a spot in the league championship game on the line. The game is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m.