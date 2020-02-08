BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh downed rival Lafayette, 73-66, in a women's basketball game at Stabler Arena on Saturday evening. The win improved the Mountain Hawks to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in Patriot League play while the setback dropped the Leopards to 11-10 and 7-4.
Lehigh was led by Megan Walker, who finished with a game-high 23 points. Mary Clougherty posted a 19-point performance. Also, Camryn Buhr recorded a double-double as she finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Natalie Kucowski paced the Leopards with 22 points. She was one of four Lafayette scorers who finished in double-figures.