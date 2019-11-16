BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh defeated Lafayette 1-0 on Saturday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex to win the 2019 Patriot League men's soccer championship. Michael Tahiru scored the game's lone goal in the 54th minute as he was assisted by Trevor Koski.
The league title is the first for Lehigh since 2015.
Lehigh's senior goalkeeper Will Smith made six saves to help preserve the victory in the title game. He was named the tournament's MVP for his part in Lehigh's two 1-0 victories in this year's league tournament.
The Mountain Hawks earned an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament. It will be their fifth appearance in the national bracket. The selection show is set for Monday at 1 p.m.