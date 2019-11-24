BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks dropped their second dual of the weekend in an upset ruled on criteria to Pitt at home 19-18. The Panthers outscored the Mountain Hawks 39-34 in terms of match points.
The seventh ranked Mountain Hawks found themselves in a tie after five matches with the 12th ranked Panthers. Lehigh got a pin at 125 to start things off in the dual, but the momentum wouldn't stick around for long.
Next, the Mountain Hawks play host to second ranked Penn State on December sixth.