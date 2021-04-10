BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh upset no. 21 Navy 12-7 on Saturday afternoon on Saturday afternoon in a women's lacrosse battle at Ulrich Sports Complex. The victory clinched the Mountain Hawks a spot in the Patriot League tournament for the seventh straight season.
The win improved Lehigh's record to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in Patriot League play.
The game was tied at five at halftime, but the Mountain Hawks outscored Navy 7-2 in the second half to earn the home win. Katia Carnevale led all scorers with six goals for Lehigh. Sondra Dickey recorded four scores.
Lehigh is set to return to action on April 17 against rival Lafayette.