Sports

Lehigh Valley advances to Carpenter Cup baseball final

LV squad tops Delaware South

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 09:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

Lehigh Valley advances to Carpenter Cup baseball final

PHILADELPHIA - Lehigh Valley defeated Delaware South 7-6 in a Carpenter Cup baseball semifinal at Citizens Bank Park on Monday afternoon to advance to the championship game on Tuesday morning. The club will face Burlington County for the title.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but they then trailed 5-2, but bounced back to tie it at 5. Then they trailed 6-5 in the eighth inning before they scored two runs in that frame to earn the win.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


