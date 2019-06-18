Lehigh Valley advances to Carpenter Cup baseball final

PHILADELPHIA - Lehigh Valley defeated Delaware South 7-6 in a Carpenter Cup baseball semifinal at Citizens Bank Park on Monday afternoon to advance to the championship game on Tuesday morning. The club will face Burlington County for the title.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but they then trailed 5-2, but bounced back to tie it at 5. Then they trailed 6-5 in the eighth inning before they scored two runs in that frame to earn the win.