SCRANTON, Pa. - Twenty-five teams from across the nation came to compete in the Powerlifting America High School National Championships at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel. The Lehigh Valley was well represented as Parkland freshman Maddox Rampen won his second JV division national championship on Friday, and Trojans junior Kyle Steiner took home a national championship in the Varsity 74 Kilogram division the following day.
On Sunday, Southern Lehigh senior, AJ Moncman, son of Parkland head foootball coach Tim Moncman, competed in the Varsity 105 kilogram division. After finishing 12th last year, the Southern Lehigh senior who is blind, finished in 5th place, squatting 440 pounds, benching 325 pounds, and dead lifting 457 pounds. His grandfather, Tony, who passed away earlier this year, helped motivate him today and Moncman hopes to continue this sport next year in College, while Steiner hopes to repeat next year.
"I always said, whatever I was lifting, it was five pounds more because he was sitting on the end of the bar yelling at me," Moncman said. "I hope he would have been proud. And he was a big inspiration in my life and obviously a lot of other people's. Just to walk away with fifth place, it definitely is satisfying for the hard work that I put in, but I think all these guys they do a great job and I was just happy to compete on a big stage like this."