ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley begins their journey toward the Calder Cup on Saturday night. The Phantoms hitting the road to start the season against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
This is a team that brings back plenty of familiar faces, veteran center Cal O'Reilly leading the charge there. He's joined by former first round picks Cam York and Tyson Foerster.
Those two top prospects netting a goal apiece in the preseason finale against the Penguins.
Back behind the bench for a second season, Ian Laperriere. There is plenty to be hopeful for in 2022-23 for the Phantoms.