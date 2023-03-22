ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The most important stretch of the season for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is here. Currently sitting in fifth place, just three points back of Springfield in fourth with 10 games to play.
This is a group that has been going back and forth in the win-loss column, having won five in a row and then proceeding to drop the next three.
The Phantoms start their 10-game stretch off on the road against a pair of rivals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey. Two teams the Phantoms just squared off against this past weekend at home.
For head coach Ian Laperriere, being completely locked in at this time of year is important. He has noticed some mistakes during the recent three game slide that have been too costly.
Cleaning up those mistakes and starting this stretch off on the right side could be the difference from making the playoffs and sitting on the outside looking in.