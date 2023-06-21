WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley dropped its second straight game in Worcester on Wednesday night, getting shut out by the Woo Sox, 5-0. The IronPigs managed just two hits on the night.
The Woo Sox scored five runs over five different innings, jumping out to a 2-0 lead through the first two innings. Ronaldo Hernandez and Nick Sogard with RBI singles in the first and second innings.
They would add three more runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back on Thursday night.