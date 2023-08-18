ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley notched its third straight win on Friday night, 12-6 over Jacksonville. The IronPigs launched four home runs against the Jumbo Shrimp.
After a two-run top of the first for the Jumbo Shrimp, Darick Hall ties thing up for the IronPigs with one swing of the bat in the home half. Hall sent his 11th home run of the season over the center field wall, 2-2.
Adding another run in the bottom of the second, Aramis Garcia would hit the second home run of the night for the IronPigs in the bottom of the third. Garcia sending a solo home run to double up the lead, 4-2.
The Jumbo Shrimp got one run back in the top of the fourth before the IronPigs opened the game up in home half.
Jim Haley and Dustin Peterson would launch back-to-back home runs to push the lead, 7-3. In the bottom of the sixth, Garcia would launch his second of the night, a two-run shot.
The next inning, Cal Stevenson gets in on the action with a three run shot, 12-3.
Jacksonville would manage just three more runs after that before suffering its third straight loss of the series.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)