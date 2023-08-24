MOOSIC, Pa. - Lehigh Valley split its doubleheader with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night. The IronPigs winning the second game of the two in Moosic.
Game one the RailRiders getting the better of their guests, 4-3 in seven innings.
The RailRiders jumped out to a, 2-0 lead after the first inning. From there, the IronPigs would go on to score three unanswered runs starting in the fourth inning.
A wild pitch in the fourth cut the deficit in half, in the fifth inning, Cal Stevenson drives in one run to tie things up, 2-2. In the seventh, Jim Haley would give the IronPigs the lead with a RBI single.
The RailRiders would score two unanswered runs from that point to take the first game.
In game two, the IronPigs would get a combined shutout to split the series, 6-0.
Four IronPigs pitchers combined to allow just three hits and no runs while striking out four batters in the win. A pair of home runs offensively took care of business on the other side of the plate.
Jordan Qsar homered in the second inning, a two run shot to grab the lead for the IronPigs and never look back.
The IronPigs wouldn't score again until the seventh inning, Darick Hall starting things off with a three-run shot. Rafael Marchan would double to drive in the sixth run.