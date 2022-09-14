ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley going in the wrong direction in Western New York. The IronPigs dropped their second straight to Rochester on Wednesday, 10-3.
Both teams were trading blows early on, but it was the Red Wings who would continue to swing the bats well following the first few innings.
The IronPigs scored the first run of the game, a Darick Hall solo shot, his 26th, in the first inning to grab the early lead. Bottom half of the frame, the Red Wings tie things up. Ensuring inning, Johan Camargo hits a sac fly and Daniel Robertson launches a solo shot to give the IronPigs the 3-1 lead.
It would be all Red Wings from that point on at the plate. Rochester scored five runs between the third and fourth innings to grab hold of the lead for good en route to the win.
Lehigh Valley now sits three games back of Durham in first place. Their elimination number currently sits at 12 games.