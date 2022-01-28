SPRINGFIELD, Ma. - Springfield (20-13-4-1) scored five goals in the first period and never looked back, as Lehigh Valley (12-14-6-2) fell on the road Friday night, 6-2.
The Thunderbirds, Nathan Walker netted a hat trick in the first period with three straight goals. Walker would also finish with an assist in the win
For the Phantoms, Garrett Wilson and Nick Lappin lit the lamp in the third period. It was a game in which the Phantoms outshot their opponent, 30-26, they just couldn't find the back of the net often.
Lehigh Valley travels to Hartford on Saturday for their next game.