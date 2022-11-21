The annual Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be held in the Lehigh Valley in 2023, the Lehigh Valley/Pocono chapter announced. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Breinigsville and is sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network.
The organization has been honoring the commonwealth’s athletes, administrators, coaches, officials and sports media since 1962 and will announce the 2023 class in May.
Each chapter is allowed to nominate a maximum of two living and two deceased individuals each year. From the nominations, a committee selects a class of roughly a dozen living and deceased inductees.
The location of the annual banquet will come to the Lehigh Valley after being held in Reading (2022) and Pittsburgh (2021) the past two years.
For information on the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame visit www.pasportshof.org. For information on the Lehigh Valley/Pocono Sports Hall of fame visit www.lvpshof.org.