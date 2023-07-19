TOLEDO, Oh. - Lehigh Valley makes it four in-a-row with a comeback win over Toledo on Tuesday evening. The IronPigs scored two runs in the ninth to open their series with a, 4-3 win over the Mud Hens.
In the top of the first inning the IronPigs striking quickly, Kody Clemens with a ground ball to center driving in the first run, 1-0. The Mud Hens would tie things up in the third with a solo home run, 1-1.
This one would remain tied into the seventh inning. T.J. Zeuch with a solid performance, allowing just four hits and one run over seven innings of work.
The top of the seventh inning, Weston Wilson would give the IronPigs the lead with his 21st home run of the year. A solo shot to put the IronPigs up, 2-1 in the late stages of the game.
The Mud Hens would score two runs in the bottom of the eighth, each run coming by way of a sac-fly. They would hold a, 3-2 lead heading into the ninth inning.
In the top of the ninth, Simon Muzziotti would drive in the game tying run with a double to center field. Muzziotti would advance to third due to a throwing error during the play. A wild pitch would later allow him to score what would be the game winning run.
Lehigh Valley will look to make it five in-a-row on Wednesday.