ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley and Gwinnett combined for 27 runs on Friday night, the IronPigs coming out on top, 14-13.
The IronPigs scored 10 runs between the fifth, sixth and seventh innings going back and forth with the Stripers to grab the lead. Four batters finished with at least two RBIs for the IronPigs.
Brandon Marsh, Dalton Guthrie and Donny Sands each driving in three runs for the IronPigs in the win. Sands launching a two-run home run as part of his three RBI night.
Lehigh Valley remains tied with Durham atop the standings.