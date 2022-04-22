ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley dropping back-to-back games to Rochester, with a 4-3 loss on Friday night.
The Red Wings scored all four runs within the first and second innings to grab a 4-0 lead early. In the third, the IronPigs would cut the deficit in half with a two-run inning.
Donny Sands would drive in a run on a RBI single, and then would score himself on a throwing error by the Red Wings.
Later in the sixth inning, Drew Maggi lines a RBI single of his own to get the IronPigs within one run, but they would be shutout the rest of the way.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back on Saturday.