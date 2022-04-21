ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley changing things up on Thursday, the Coquis taking to the field at Coca-Cola Park. The win streak, snapped, as Rochester wins a close one, 6-5.
The Red Wings got three-runs on two home runs from former IronPig, Joey Meneses.
Coquis biggest hit of the night came off the bat of Dustin Pederson, who nearly hit it out of the park. He drives in two-runs on a deep double to left field, but that's where the offense stopped.
Lehigh Valley's win streak was snapped at three games.