ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Buffalo puts an end to Lehigh Valley's brief win streak with a, 6-3 win on Wednesday night. The Bisons used a three-run ninth inning to put the game out of reach.
Both clubs trading blows in the early going at Coca-Cola Park on Wednesday night.
After falling behind in the top of the third, Weston Wilson would rip an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning to tie things up. The Bisons would grab the lead right back in the top of the fourth, 2-1.
That run in the fourth would be the start of five unanswered runs for the Bisons heading into the bottom of the ninth, 6-1.
Kody Clemens would drive in two runs in the bottom of the ninth with a double to cut the deficit in half. That would be the last runs the IronPigs would muster in the loss.