ROCHESTER, NY - Lehigh Valley makes it three in a row over Rochester on Friday night. The IronPigs rolled past the Red Wings, 8-2 heading into the weekend.
This one would be scoreless through the first few innings of play before the IronPigs opened things up in the fourth inning. The IronPigs scored six runs in the inning to essentially put this one away from that point on.
Esteban Quiroz would drive in two runs on a single to get the scoring started. Shortly after, Cal Stevenson would launch a grand slam for the, 6-0 lead.
The IronPigs wouldn't score again until they added two more runs in the top of the ninth.
On the mound, Nick Nelson earned the win tossing six and two-thirds innings allowing just five hits and one run. He would strike out three Red Wings batters in the win.