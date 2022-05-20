ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley bounces back from Thursday's tough loss, putting up 10 rounds in the win over Rochester.
Michael Mariot only gave up two runs in the second inning, and that would be all over six innings of work. It was Mariot's third win of the season, pushing him to 3-0.
A 2-2 tie was broken by the IronPigs in the fourth inning with four runs to grab a 6-1 win. They would score four more unanswered, one in the fifth and three in the eighth en route to the win.
Nick Maton led the way with four RBIs for the IronPigs, two of those runs coming from his fifth home run of the season.
Lehigh Valley improves to 22-18 this season.