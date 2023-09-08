BUFFALO, NY. - Lehigh Valley has jumped into a first place tie with Durham following Thursday nights big win over Buffalo, 10-2. The IronPigs scored nine of their runs through the first two innings.
Rafael Marchan would lead the scoring off with a grand slam in the top of the first inning. Shortly after, Jim Haley would join in on the action with a solo shot, 5-0 IronPigs.
The Bisons would get one run back in the home half of the first, but it was met with another rally.
In the second inning, the IronPigs would score fours runs to push their lead ahead even further. Marchan and Haley would each drive in runs in the second inning.
Marchan would finish the night with six RBIs, leading the way for the IronPigs.
It would take until the top of the fifth inning for more runs to be scored. Simon Muzziotti would double in the 10th and final run of the game for the IronPigs.
The Bisons would score one last time in the ninth inning. Shaun Anderson was responsible for shutting down the Bisons, striking out seven batters over seven innings.
Lehigh Valley and Durham are now tied for first place.