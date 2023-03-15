ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's five game win streak was snapped on Wednesday night, Hershey with the, 6-3 win.
The Phantoms trailed by two in the third period, Garrett Wilson would net a hat trick to get the his team within one. It's Willson's third career hat trick, his second of the season.
After getting within one, the Bears would pounce to push the lead back to two.
Lehigh Valley and Hershey square off again on Friday night for the second of two games this week between the rivals.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)