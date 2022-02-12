ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bouncing back from a recent skid with a big, 6-3 win over Hershey on Friday night.
The Phantoms got six goals from six different goal scorers in the win. Lehigh Valley netting three of their goals in the first period alone, Matthew Strome netting the final goal of the period.
Lehigh Valley would add one more in the second and two more goals in the third.
Unfortunately in the win, the Phantoms lost Linus Sandin and Cam York to injury.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)