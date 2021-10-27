WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's winless start continues. The Phantoms fell to their rivals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by two goals on Wednesday night, 4-2.
Both of the Phantoms goals came in the first period, Gerry Mayhew and Adam Clendening scoring five minutes apart for the brief 2-1 lead. The Penguins would score two more goals in the final two minutes of the opening period to recapture a 3-2 lead.
One more Penguins goal in the second would assure the win. The Phantoms were outshot in the loss, 25-22.
Lehigh heads to Utica for their next game on Friday night.