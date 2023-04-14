DURHAM, N.C. - Lehigh Valley dropped its second straight game after opening the series with a win. The Durham Bulls narrowly getting past the IronPigs on Thursday night, 4-3.
Both teams scoreless through three innings before the Bulls broke the scoreless tie. A Tristan Gray RBI double and a Nick Dini sac-fly would put the Bulls ahead, 2-0 heading into the fifth.
The IronPigs would get one back in the fifth, Esteban Quiroz with a RBI double. Ensuing inning, Weston Wilson and Jordan Qsar would drive in two more IronPigs runs for the brief, 3-2 lead.
Bottom half of the sixth, the IronPigs short lived lead would come to an end. Gray would launch a two-run shot over the left center field wall, Bulls pull ahead, 4-3.
The IronPigs offense would be stifled after that, being shut out the rest of the way.